Warren police: Man arrested after stabbing victim with stolen shovel, eating grass

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a man who they say stabbed another man with a shovel and later ate grass as they handcuffed him.

Police responded to a report of men fighting in the street in the 1500 block of Belvedere Ave. SE around 11:45 a.m. Monday. A witness said one of the men had a baseball bat and another had a shovel.

The witness said the second man stole the shovel and a garden hoe from the witness’ yard. He told police the man was still walking around the neighborhood with the shovel.

Police said they found a man bleeding nearby, who said the guy with the shovel stabbed him with it.

Officers found the man with the shovel, 43-year-old Kendrick Smith, of Austintown, in the area. They ordered him to drop the shovel.

He did what police told him and dropped to the ground.

Police said as they handcuffed Smith, he started yelling and eating grass while looking at the man he was accused of stabbing.

When asked what happened, police said Smith wouldn’t tell them.

Smith was arrested and charged with felonious assault and petty theft.