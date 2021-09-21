Warren police looking for two cars stolen from Enterprise

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are looking for two cars they say were stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Warren.

The company reported the two cars missing Monday.

They told police a 2020 white Ford Fusion with Tennessee plate #4R37N6 was rented for one day on Aug. 13 and has not yet been returned. The company spoke with the suspect, who said she gave the keys to a friend to return the vehicle.

A certified letter was sent to the suspect on Sept. 10.

The other vehicle, a 2020 white Toyota Camry SE with Ohio registration JIC 9102 was not returned after the rental agreement was extended on June 21.

A certified letter was sent to the suspect Sept. 9.