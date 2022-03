WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are asking for help in identifying a person they say was caught breaking into Summit Academy on February 26.

The police department posted photos of the suspect on its Facebook page on Friday, asking for tips from the community.

According to the police department, the suspect broke multiple windows inside the building.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Altiere at 330-841-2749.

Courtesy: Warren Police Department