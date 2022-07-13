WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Warren Police Department said on their Facebook page Wednesday that investigators are looking for two people they say are theft suspects.

The police department is asking for the community’s help with identifying two people they say were captured on surveillance video during a theft.

Police said that one of the suspects shown in a Menards apron does not work there and that the apron was taken while an employee was on vacation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects should call Detective Smith at (330) 841-2684.