Warren police looking for cigarette thief who broke into business

According to the report, $1,000 worth of Newport cigarettes were missing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating to determine who broke into a Warren store and stole cigarettes.

Early Friday morning, officers were sent to Pit Stop on Elm Road NE, where they reported finding a broken window on a garage door and a beverage cooler that had been tipped over.

A folding ladder was also found propped up against the building, and there were footprints where someone attempted to get on the roof, according to a police report.

At 2:56 a.m., surveillance video showed a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt with North Carolina written on it, blue jeans, work boots, a white undershirt and a white mask breaking the window. Police said the man then pushed over the cooler to gain entry to the business.

According to the report, $1,000 worth of Newport cigarettes were missing.

Police found two packs of dropped cigarettes that had blood on them at the scene. Officers took them as evidence.

More stories from WKBN.com: