WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police have filed charges against an 18-year-old as the person responsible for shooting a man in the throat last week.

Jody Hall is facing a charge of felonious assault.

Police have a warrant for his arrest.

Police said the victim came to HMHP Community Care Centre on Tod Avenue after the shooting on February 11.

Officers said they found heroin, drug tools, a large amount of cash and a shell casing nearby.