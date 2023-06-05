WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating another shooting from over the weekend.

It happened in the 500 block of Southern Boulevard around 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to a police report, two teenage boys — ages 16 and 18 — showed up at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. A woman told officers on the scene that there were two men shooting.

Police collected rounds out of the door and on the ground next to the shrubs. Another shell casing was collected on a second-floor window sill.

A car was also damaged.

Hours later, an unrelated shooting happened near Courthouse Square. That shooting is also under investigation.