WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police are investigating two gunfire calls over the weekend.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1200 block of Fifth Street SW, where police were told someone fired several shots into the window of an apartment.

The caller told police he was lying in bed when he heard several pops and a window shattered. No one was injured. Reports said police recovered two .22-caliber shell casings in the road.

About 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 2200 block of Stephens Avenue NW, where a car parked in the front yard was damaged by gunfire.

Reports said a woman told police that she was sleeping when gunfire woke them up.

Reports said police found part of a bullet in a wall and nine shell casings from a handgun in a nearby yard in the 2300 block of Stewart Avenue NW. A home there was also damaged but no one answered when police knocked on the door.

No one was injured.