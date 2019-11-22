Warren police investigating theft from Blush Spa

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a theft from a cash box and employee’s wallet at Blush Spa on W. Market Street.
The crime was reported on Thursday evening.
An employee reported that she locked the door around 5 p.m. while cleaning the business. At 5:10 p.m., she reopened the door in anticipation of a regular customer’s arrival and said she walked to a back room to continue cleaning.
Around 5:30 p.m., she reported that she walked back to the front of the business and found that the cash box had been opened and money was missing, according to a police report.
She told police that money was also taken from her wallet.
The store’s owner released a surveillance video from the time of the theft. A man leaving the store is seen carrying a Pittsburgh Steelers bag.