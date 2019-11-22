Warren police investigating theft from Blush Spa

An employee told police that money was stolen from a cash box while she was cleaning the business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a theft from a cash box and employee’s wallet at Blush Spa on W. Market Street.

The crime was reported on Thursday evening.

An employee reported that she locked the door around 5 p.m. while cleaning the business. At 5:10 p.m., she reopened the door in anticipation of a regular customer’s arrival and said she walked to a back room to continue cleaning.

Around 5:30 p.m., she reported that she walked back to the front of the business and found that the cash box had been opened and money was missing, according to a police report.

She told police that money was also taken from her wallet.

The store’s owner released a surveillance video from the time of the theft. A man leaving the store is seen carrying a Pittsburgh Steelers bag.