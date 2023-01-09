WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old girl, which happened over the weekend in Warren.

Police were sent to the 500 block of Fairfield St NE on Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m.

Once there, officers found an 18-year-old gunshot victim. Crews took her to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, but the report says she had major injuries.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.