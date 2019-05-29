Warren police investigating shooting near Ohio Inn

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating shots that were fired into the Ohio Inn on N. Park Avenue.

It happened around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Police received a report that two men on bicycles had shot at a Cadillac in front of the business. A bullet then went through the building, according to a police report.

Officers reported finding multiple shell casings in front of the business, as well as a hole in the window.

Police said they then found a shooting victim, 33-year-old Jermaine Croff. He was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot.