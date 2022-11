WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were called to the emergency room of St. Joseph Warren Hospital around 3 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the 37-year-old victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. According to the police report, the shooting happened on Eastland Avenue sometime after midnight.

It’s unclear if police have made any arrests, and the victim’s current condition is unknown.