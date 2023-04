WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a shooting in broad daylight.

According to a police report, officers were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Hospital Wednesday around 3 p.m. on reports that a man had been shot.

The report states that the victim was shot sometime between 1:50 – 2:15 p.m. near Belle Street and Iddings Avenue, SE.

The 24-year-old Warren man was treated at the hospital and it’s unclear how serious his injuries are and what his current condition is.