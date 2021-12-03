Warren police investigating second murder on same day

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating another murder that happened in the city on the same day as a fatal shooting at a high-rise on Tod Avenue.

This investigation took place Wednesday night in the 3700 block of Tod Ave. NW.

According to a police report, 59-year-old Peter Kleiner, of Ravenna, was found unresponsive. The report does not say how Kleiner died.

The report identifies the suspect as Theodore Baiduc, III. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on murder and other charges, but according to court records, he’s only charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business at this time.

Records state he was booked into the jail early Thursday morning.

Baiduc is the one who called 911 after the man’s death, saying that he didn’t think he was breathing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s being held without bond as the court determined him to be a flight risk, court records state.

An autopsy on Kleiner will be performed today.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.