Warren police investigating murder after shooting near apartment complex

It happened near the Hampshire House apartments on Fifth Street SW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a murder Friday night.

It happened near the Hampshire House apartments on Fifth Street SW.

According to a dispatch log, a caller reported shots were fired near the building just after 7 p.m. Two men with guns were reportedly spotted.

A vehicle was hit by gunfire, according to dispatch logs.

The victim hasn’t been identified by investigators yet.

This year continues to be the deadliest year in the city’s recent history. There have been 15 homicides so far this year.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

More stories from WKBN.com: