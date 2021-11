WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A tent and other belongings were damaged in a fire and Warren police believe it was an act of arson.

Warren Police were called to the intersection of Union Street and Oriole Place Southwest just before 11 p.m. Monday for a brush fire.

While they were responding, dispatchers told officers it was actually a tent fire.

Things like clothing and papers were destroyed.

People who live in the neighborhood say someone was living in the tent.