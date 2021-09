WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An early morning car fire prompted a large police presence on North Road in Warren.

After a neighbor called it in, they responded around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Warren police are continuing to investigate, hoping to acquire home security video from the neighbor.

Police think two people fled the scene. Because of that, they don’t know if anyone was hurt.

They’re also unsure of how the fire started.

The car is a total loss.