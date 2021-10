WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a baby was treated for a suspected overdose.

According to a police report, an unresponsive 9-month-old baby was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital on Friday morning.

Investigators say the baby was treated for a possible drug overdose.

The case is currently under investigation, and further details weren’t provided.

The report indicates that the incident happened in the 2300 block of Stephens Ave. NW.