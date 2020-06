Hospital staff told police that the girl had broken ribs and a broken left femur

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a 2-month-old Warren baby’s injuries.

Police were called to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on Tuesday morning. Police said the child’s grandmother took her there.

Hospital staff told police that the girl had broken ribs and a broken left femur. It was suspected that the child was the victim of child abuse or endangering, according to a police report.

Children Services was notified.

A police report gave no further details.