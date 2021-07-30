Warren police investigating after toddler found wandering neighborhood

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police and Trumbull County Children Services are investigating after a toddler was found wandering a neighborhood alone dressed only in his underwear.

According to a police report, officers were called about 12 p.m. Thursday to Penn Avenue NW after witnesses found the 3-year-old boy alone.

The witnesses said they gave the child a t-shirt and began searching for his family.

They said they spent about an hour doing this until they called police.

As officers were working to find the child’s home, a 14-year-old boy came from a house on the street and said he was the child’s brother. The teen told officers that he had no idea his mother was not home.

Officers entered the teen’s house and found the home in “deplorable conditions.” Officers said the house smelled of dead fish from a fish tank, garbage was strewn about and embedded in the floor and bugs were flying everywhere, according to the police report.

Upstairs, officers said they found a 10-year-old child asleep on a mattress that was on the floor. They also said there was half-eaten food strewn about the room.

Officers made contact with the child’s mother who said she was en route back to Warren from Youngstown where she said she picked up her husband who had been in an accident. However, officers said her story did not line up with the timing of when the child was found.

Police say the mother told them that she told her 14-year-old son she was leaving and believed the children were in his care.

The children were turned over to a family member pending an investigation by Warren police and Trumbull County Children Services.