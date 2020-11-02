Warren police investigating after elderly man scammed out of over $37,000

At first, the victim didn't believe the caller but after several more calls, he started sending money

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after they say an elderly man was scammed out of over $37,000 in the past four months.

The victim said he started getting calls in June. The caller said the victim won a large amount of money through Awards International.

At first, the victim thought it was a scam and told the caller he didn’t believe him.

Police said the caller continued to call the victim for several days in a row, promising him it was not a scam and he really did win a lot of money.

Eventually, the victim said he believed the caller.

In order to get the money, the caller told the victim he had to send money for attorney fees, according to a police report. The victim said he sent money to different bank accounts through prepaid money cards.

He said he was supposed to get his winnings on Friday. When he didn’t, he knew it was a scam and called police.

In total, police said the victim was scammed out of more than $37,000 since June.

