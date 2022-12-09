WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police are investigating after they say a man left two toddlers home alone.

According to a police report, On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., officers were called for a domestic violence report. When they arrived at the victim’s job, she told them her ex was at their home watching their kids and had just threatened her and tried to block her from leaving. She was able to get out and made it to work where she called police.

Officers followed the woman to her home on Willard Avenue, but when they arrived, the suspect was not there. Instead, they found the two children, a one-year-old and a two-year-old, home by themselves crying, according to the report.

Shortly after, the suspect allegedly called the victim asking why she called the cops. It’s unclear how long the children were left alone.

Police believed the suspect was still in the area because he mentioned over the phone that he could see the cops were still there. Police searched the home and the neighborhood but could not find him.

At this time, it’s unclear if the suspect will be charged.