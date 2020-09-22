Warren police investigate theft of cash register from thrift store

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift and Furniture Store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating the theft of a cash register from a local thrift store.

According to a police report, it happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift and Furniture Store on Niles Road SE.

The manager of the store told police the front door of the business was open as they were getting ready to open for the day.

While workers were setting up, a man came into the building and took the cash register, which had some cash inside.

The report states the thief was able to cut a wire in the cash register and take the entire drawer.

A witness reported seeing a man on a mountain bike going down Wick Street while carrying the drawer.

