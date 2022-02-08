WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots were fired through three Warren homes early Saturday morning.

A 25-year-old victim told police that she heard a round go through her upstairs window around 2:55 a.m. She said her mother was doing her hair when they heard the shots and got onto the floor, according to a police report.

It happened in the 500 block of Martin St. SW.

According to the report, the victim saw a hole in the wall and window after the shooting stopped.

Police said two other neighbors also reported that shots were fired through the walls of their homes. No injuries were reported.

Neither victim reported seeing anything, only saying that they heard the shots.

Police found fresh tire tracks and footprints in the area of Highland Avenue and Sixth Street. The tracks went toward Highland Homes and appeared as if someone was running away, according to the report.

The tracks went through an opening in the fence on Highland Homes’ property and circled back toward the road where they stopped, the report stated.

No shell casings were found at the scene.