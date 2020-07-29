Warren police investigate shots fired near gas station

Police said the shots were fired near Pit Stop on Youngstown Road SE

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a report of shots fired near Pit Stop on Tuesday night.

Just after 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the business on Youngstown Road SE, where they found several shell casings near a door and gas pumps.

According to a police report, two workers told police that they were busy, so they didn’t see anything, but they heard the gunshots. People outside told police they didn’t see anything either, the report stated.

Police later received a report that two men were arguing inside the store before the shooting.

Police said they checked the hospitals for shooting victims who may have come in but found none.