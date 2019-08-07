Warren police investigate shots fired into house

According to the report, the shooter was wearing a yellow mask

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after someone shot into a house on Second Street.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6:48 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Second Street S.W. and Highland Avenue S.W. on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they talked to a man who told them that he was sitting in his living room when heard gunshots and ran upstairs.

Police say they found five shell casings in front of the house and bullet holes inside. Two of the bullets came through a window.

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot into the house.

