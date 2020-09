Authorities say they found one man, shot in the back, who was transported to a local hospital.

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – Police in Warren investigate a shooting that happened Tuesday night, September 22, near the 100 block of Maryland St. SE.

Authorities say they found one man, shot in the back, who was transported to a local hospital.

There is no word on the victim’s condition. The Warren Police Department is investigating.