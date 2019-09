Police said three people brought the victim to the hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital in Warren Friday night.

Police said three people brought the victim to the hospital.

They told police that they picked up the victim up on Woodbine Avenue SE, between Youngstown Road and Clarence Street SE.

Police noted at the time of their report that the victim was being treated for apparent minor injuries.

No further information was released.