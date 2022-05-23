WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating an apparent shooting at the River Run Apartment Complex.

Emergency dispatchers first got the call around 10:54 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported someone broke into his apartment in the 3100 block of Lodwick Dr. NW while he was sleeping. He said he heard a shot and found a family member on the ground. The man told dispatchers the victim wasn’t breathing.

Detectives were called out to the scene. At this point, we don’t know the victim’s condition.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.