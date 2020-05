The victim was identified in a report as 52-year-old Kevin Mathis

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting.

The victim, identified in a police report as 52-year-old Kevin Mathis, went to the hospital Tuesday night. Police said he had been shot in the thigh.

According to a police report, it was difficult for police to get information from the victim due to his condition. He was eventually transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center.