Warren police investigate report of driver trying to run people over with car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is facing charges after an investigation of a report that a car nearly ran people over in Warren.

Police were called to the 900 block of Columbia Place just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police received a report that suspects in a silver Pontiac had tried to run people over and then left the scene.

Police stopped a silver Pontiac Grand Am on South Street. According to the police report, the driver of the vehicle lied about why she was at Columbia Place.

When police asked the driver’s juvenile son what happened at Columbia Place, the juvenile stated it was “neighbor beef.”

David Trice, 28, was sitting in the backseat and refused to exit the vehicle, giving officers a middle finger when asked, according to the report.

Trice was charged with obstructing official business.