Warren police investigate report of ‘booby trap’ that injured teenager on four-wheeler

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after receiving a report that a booby trap was set up to injure a child riding a four-wheeler.

Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, police spoke to a 13-year-old boy who had cuts on his arms. He said he was riding a four-wheeler with a group behind Greenmont Drive when he was “close lined” by a rope that was tied about neck high.

As a result, he was thrown to the ground.

The boy and his mother suspected that a suspect living in the area set up the rope to injure riders of four-wheelers. They reported seeing boards with screws on them on the ground in the past, as well as nails on the ground to make tires go flat.

Police said they’ve been called for incidents with the suspect in the past, including a report that he was in his Jeep, trying to run four-wheelers off the road.