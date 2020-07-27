Warren police investigate parents’ suspected overdose in front of kids

According to a police report, the children told police that they've only seen their parents use "weed and acid"

(WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a man and woman apparently overdosed while their kids were home, according to a police report.

Officers were sent to a home in the 1700 block of Sweetbriar Ave. NW just before midnight Monday after a boy reported that his parents were overdosing.

Police said they arrived to find a woman unresponsive on the couch and a man who was unresponsive on the kitchen floor.

Crews gave the man and woman naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, and were able to revive the woman. They took the man to the hospital as he was still unresponsive after the treatment, the report stated.

Police reported finding the tip of a bag with possible white residue and a scale in the living room.

Police said three children were home at the time. Their ages were not listed in the report.

According to the report, the children told police that they’ve only seen their parents use “weed and acid.”

A report was also sent to Children Services about the incident.