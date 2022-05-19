WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating reports of multiple shots fired in several areas Tuesday and minutes apart.

At about 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Belvedere Ave. SE on reports of multiple shots fired.

Police noted that there has been an “ongoing problem” at one of the houses on the block and the resident has multiple cameras pointing in many directions.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored car drive away after the shots were fired. Six bullet casings were collected at the scene.

Then at about 12:15 a.m., officers were called to shots fired in the downtown area. Police say they found “projectiles” in a home on the 1100 block of Hayes Avenue and shell casings on Third Street and also on Maple Street. Police collected 36 shell casings from the three areas.