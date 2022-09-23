WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is investigating after someone broke into a mausoleum.

It happened sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum on Niles Rd, SE.

Police were called out Thursday morning and were told by the caretaker that the door to the mausoleum was open.

According to a police report, officers found remains and some tools.

Police are investigating it as breaking and entering, desecration and abuse of a corpse.

As of now, there are no arrests made in connection with the report. Anyone with information should contact Warren Police at 330-841-2512.