Warren police investigate man’s murder during birthday party

Detectives say children were present at the time of the shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating the city’s 12th homicide, which happened during a birthday party where 30 to 50 people were present.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Quinby Park for a reported shooting. According to a police report, the gunshot victim had been taken to the hospital.

The victim was identified in a police report as 26-year-old Robert Johnson. He died from his injuries.

According to detectives, the shooting happened at a birthday party and children were there at the time.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the murder.

Police are asking witnesses to contact them or come to the police station.