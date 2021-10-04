Warren police investigate juvenile blowing vape smoke into faces of children in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren officers are conferring with juvenile prosecutors after an incident outside of a school on Friday.

Officers were called about 2:15 p.m. to Holy Trinity Orthodox Christian Academy where teachers say that a juvenile blew vape smoke into the faces of children on the playground.

According to the police report, the juvenile rode up to the playground on a bicycle, took out a vape pen and blew the smoke into the children’s faces.

Staff said he kept coming back and would look at staff before blowing the smoke at the children who were three to five years old.

Police spoke to the teen who they say denied the incident, initially, but then admitted to it, the report stated.

Officers said they were going to speak to juvenile prosecutors about filing charges against the teen.