WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man Friday evening.

As officers were sent to Ferndale and Sweetbriar avenues SE for gunfire, a man showed up at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, reports said.

Reports said two .45-caliber shell casings were found in the area officers responded to for gunfire. Police did not provide any more information.