Warren police investigate exchange of gunfire on Parkman Road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a possible shootout that happened at the corner of Parkman Road and Maxwell Street.

Officers were called about 6:46 p.m. Tuesday to the Fast Fuel Mart, where they found several shell casings.

During the investigation, police learned that two men were arguing with some people in a red Chevrolet Cruze when guns were drawn and shots fired.

The two men ran away on foot and the Cruze took off.

Please found nine shell casings at the scene, and discovered that a nearby house was struck by the gunfire.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in the case.