Warren police investigate after woman was assaulted as her children were trick-or-treating

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman said she was attacked and punched as her children were trick-or-treating in Warren.

The incident happened about 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Norwood Street.

According to a police report, a woman said that as she was trick-or-treating with her children and pushing a baby stroller when another woman drove up, got out of her car and punched her in the face.

The woman said she fell to the ground and her stroller tipped over, causing the child inside to hit the ground.

The woman was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. The child was not hurt, according to the police report.

Further investigation revealed conflicting stories about the chain of events. The suspect said that the woman was yelling obscenities at her children, who were also trick-or-treating, and felt her children were in danger so she punched the woman to protect her children.

The other woman said that there has been a long dispute between her children and the suspect’s children and that the suspect’s children were calling her kids names. The woman said she was confronting the children about the name-calling when the other woman showed up and punched her.

No children were hurt in the incident.