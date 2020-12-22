Warren police: Intoxicated driver tried to run, had loaded gun

Police say Montez Williams tried to run from officers during a traffic stop and they had to tase him

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an intoxicated driver tried to run from officers in Warren during a traffic stop and had a gun in the car.

Officers stopped Montez Williams, 31, Monday night in the drive-thru lane of Dwallah Market near Parkman Road.

Police reported seeing alcohol in the car and said Williams seemed to be intoxicated. According to a police report, Williams tried to run away from officers after getting out of the car.

An officer tased Williams and took him into custody, the report says.

Police said while searching Williams, they found marijuana and a bag with a gray rock/powder substance inside in his pockets.

Officers also reported finding a loaded handgun in the car.

Police took Williams to the jail on a warrant and on charges of resisting arrest, possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and open container.