Warren police identify victim in fatal shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Wick Street at Central Parkway Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing shots fired around 4:48 p.m.

The caller told dispatchers that two suspects wearing masks ran out of the victim’s home.

Police found the victim, 30-year-old Mark Yauger II, and took him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No arrests have been reported.

