LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Warren police identify man recovering from brutal beating last week

Local News

Investigators said they have identified two possible suspects in the beating and hope to file charges soon

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man found lying in McMyler Street in Warren, beaten and bleeding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police have identified the man badly beaten last week on the city’s west side.

Investigators say his name is John Pawelko.

He was found Thursday night lying in the middle of McMyler Street, bleeding and seriously hurt.

Pawelko is now awake and recovering from his injuries.

Police believe the assault started inside a vacant house where Pawelko was living, then continued outside.

Investigators said they have identified two possible suspects and hope to file charges soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com