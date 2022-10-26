WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the body found on railroad tracks in Warren on Tuesday.

The victim is 30-year-old Brandon Hover, according to a police report.

Someone walking along the tracks in the area of North Street and North Park Avenue called 911 just before 10 a.m. Tuesday after finding what appeared to be a dead body.

When officers arrived, they found the deceased man, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said at the time that they believed the victim had been there for hours. They’re now working to retrace his steps.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren Police Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723.