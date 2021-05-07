Warren police hope surveillance video, reward help solve murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Warren detectives seek additional information about the 2019 murder of Michael Jones, a newly released video shows the moments leading up to his death.

Investigators say the video shows Jones just seconds before he was shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Solar Street NW on May 16, 2019.

Jones is the person on the right. The person who shot him is on the left.



Investigators say surveillance video captured the car Jones was a passenger in with at least two other people, including his killer, turn around in a nearby driveway right before the shooting.

They believe the vehicle is a green four-door Cadillac.

Detectives say they have suspects in mind, but they need more information from the public before they can proceed.

“The vehicle has been seen in the past around town, so we are looking for anybody who might know who drives that vehicle, who has access to that vehicle,” said Detective Wayne Mackey.

Mackey says Jones’ family deserves closure.

Crimestoppers Youngstown is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be called in at (330) 746-CLUE.