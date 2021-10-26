Warren police find shell casings near gas station entrance

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are looking into a potential shooting at a gas station on Youngstown Road SE.

According to police reports, all that was left to collect at the scene were three .40 Smith & Wesson shell casings, lying near a red baseball cap.

Police say the casings were found close to the front door of the business.

Shots were heard shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

According to reports, police talked to witnesses who heard the shots. The witnesses said after that, they saw two black cars, a Chevy Impala and a Grand Prix, drive away from the area.

Police say they were not able to obtain security camera footage from the business owner at this time.

