Warren police find man shot in leg after shooting in neighborhood

Police said they found the car witnesses described and pulled it over

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers said they found a man who had been shot after he drove away from the Warren neighborhood where it happened.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Lane Dr. SW just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Neighbors said they saw a man get into a gray car, fire some shots and drive away.

Officers found shell casings, according to a police report.

Police said they found that car later on South Street and pulled it over.

They said the driver had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.

No one has been charged.