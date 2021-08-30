Warren police find child in car of couple who were passed out

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man and a woman were charged with child endangering after police found a child in a car they were passed out in Friday afternoon.

Samantha Miletta, 29, of Vienna Road in Niles and Corey Batton, 27, of Bane Street SW, were both booked into the Trumbull County jail and are expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

The two were arrested after police were called about 1:30 p.m. Friday for a report of two people in a vehicle who had possibly overdosed and a small child trying to wake them up.

When police arrived, Miletta was passed out in the passenger’s seat while a 4-year-old child was yelling for her to wake up. Batton was found outside the car on his knees with his face against the bumper. Both were given the opiate antidote naloxone.

Reports said Batton told police they were not taking drugs.

Inside the car, reports said police found a suspected empty packet of heroin as well as a suspected packet of heroin that was in a pack of cigarettes, which was in reach of the child.

Trumbull County Childrens Services took custody of the child.

Reports said additional charges could be added after tests are done to determine if the packets that were found had heroin in them.