Warren police: Driver hit woman with car during argument in parking lot

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man hit a woman with his car during an argument in the Warren Giant Eagle parking lot.

An officer working a side job at the store on Mahoning Avenue NW said he overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the parking lot just after 7:30 Tuesday night.

The officer said the woman walked in front of the man’s parked car to take a picture of the license plate.

The man quickly accelerated, hitting the woman with his car, police said. She rolled partially onto the hood and off the side, according to the officer’s report.

Police said the man then drove off.

After talking with the woman, she told officers the man almost hit her mother’s car as her mother was pulling into a parking space.

The woman, who was a passenger in her mother’s car, rolled the window down and yelled at him.

According to the report, he started yelling back, walked up to their car and poked the woman in the eye.

That’s when he got back in his car and hit her, she told police.

The officer said the woman wasn’t seriously hurt.