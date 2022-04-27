WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – During Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stop in Trumbull County Wednesday morning, he announced more money coming to our area.

A little more than $218,000 has been awarded to the Warren Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit to buy new technology.

Police say the money will be used to purchase more surveillance systems to install around the southwest side of the city.

“They take care of the security for the community but they need help and we’re seeing some violent crime and this money is specifically to deal with violent crime,” DeWine said.

DeWine said the money is part of the first round of funding through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.